Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Up 1.3%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 32,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

