Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.21

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.21 and last traded at $127.20, with a volume of 514055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.15.

Several analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Westlake Chemical ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,524. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 402.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 535.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 40.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

