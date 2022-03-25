Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.53

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and traded as high as $27.20. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 72,024 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.