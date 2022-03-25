WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.84. 1,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,028. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,813.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $232.07.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEX by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

