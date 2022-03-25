Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $2.16. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 5,762 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $232,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

