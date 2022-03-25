Whitbread’s (WTB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.63) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,000 ($52.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.32).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread stock traded up GBX 39 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,781 ($36.61). The stock had a trading volume of 187,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,646 ($48.00). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,923.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,063.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -19.79.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.90), for a total value of £75,293 ($99,121.91).

About Whitbread (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.