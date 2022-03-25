Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WBRBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Wienerberger from €32.40 ($35.60) to €34.50 ($37.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wienerberger from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.00 ($40.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wienerberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.