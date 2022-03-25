Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.01 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.10 or 0.07017572 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,338.28 or 0.99979641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

