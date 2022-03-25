WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.37 and last traded at $39.63. Approximately 63,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 108,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNL. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.