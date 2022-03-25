WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Down 0.9%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.74 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 151,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 129,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94.

Get WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHDG. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 87.6% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.