WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $8.13. WM Technology shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 16,911 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

