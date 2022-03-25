Wolves of Wall Street Price Down 5.9% This Week (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $197,067.46 and $9,009.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $21.59 or 0.00048677 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00035212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00112659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 9,130 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

