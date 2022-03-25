Woodcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $779.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $779.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,185.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.09 or 0.07013886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00279802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.72 or 0.00818644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00107176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013317 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.06 or 0.00455033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.04 or 0.00454992 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

