Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.54

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 180000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd ( OTCMKTS:WOPEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

