Wownero (WOW) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Wownero (WOW) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $16,679.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001863 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 563.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.00874648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

