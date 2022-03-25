Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $44,210.91 or 1.00058642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.13 billion and approximately $191.76 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00063559 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00022510 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 274,330 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

