Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $388.77 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $407.79 or 0.00920746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 911.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.04 or 0.01329993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.11 or 0.07004227 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,209.87 or 0.99821049 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,475,523 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

