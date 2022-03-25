W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 4.2% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 52,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,240,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

WTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $632.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 107,610 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 131.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 349,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 210.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

