Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.58

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and traded as low as $7.21. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 13,819 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.