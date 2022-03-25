Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Up 2.3%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 43,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 98,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$21.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.01.

In other Ximen Mining news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 197,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$31,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,934,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$949,477.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 247,500 shares of company stock worth $41,554.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

