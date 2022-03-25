Xion Finance (XGT) One Day Volume Tops $741.00

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $176,036.92 and approximately $741.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.71 or 0.06990470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 160.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00342421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,226.75 or 1.00030748 BTC.

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

