Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ XOS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.13. 2,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. XOS has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

