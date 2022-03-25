Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF accounts for 12.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned 1.09% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $48,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DBEF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $37.76. 33,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,286. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $40.01.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.