Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 234,590 shares.The stock last traded at $8.30 and had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Youdao by 67.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Youdao in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

