Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 1,703,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yuzhou Group stock remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19. Yuzhou Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

Get Yuzhou Group alerts:

About Yuzhou Group (Get Rating)

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels; marketing activities; and trading of construction materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yuzhou Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuzhou Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.