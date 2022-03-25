Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 1,703,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yuzhou Group stock remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19. Yuzhou Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.17.
About Yuzhou Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yuzhou Group (YUZHF)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Yuzhou Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuzhou Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.