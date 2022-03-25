Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $616.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) will post sales of $616.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $443.40 million. First Solar reported sales of $803.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

