Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $601.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will report $601.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $601.96 million and the lowest is $600.40 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $519.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,569,000 after buying an additional 135,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

