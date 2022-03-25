Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $89.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. Gogo reported sales of $73.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $385.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.62 million to $387.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $431.70 million, with estimates ranging from $417.32 million to $446.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.51. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,974 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,445,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 748.7% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 812,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 717,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 388,432 shares during the period. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,232,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

