Zacks: Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) to announce $294.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.32 million to $300.47 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $274.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on REG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Regency Centers stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.