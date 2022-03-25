Zacks: Analysts Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.23). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIV. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $420,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,574 shares of company stock valued at $958,426.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

