Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ClearSign Technologies.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of CLIR opened at $1.44 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.95.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
