Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ClearSign Technologies.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.44 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.95.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.