Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) will post sales of $393.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.14 million to $413.70 million. Green Dot posted sales of $379.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

NYSE GDOT opened at $27.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Green Dot by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

