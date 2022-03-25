Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.04. Masonite International posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $10.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $12.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Masonite International stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $85.17 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,702,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,633,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,112,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $21,832,000.

About Masonite International (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.