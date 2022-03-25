Zacks: Brokerages Expect Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.17. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archaea Energy.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $273,151,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,026 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $58,967,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Archaea Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,360,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 360,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,229,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LFG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 48,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,511. Archaea Energy has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

