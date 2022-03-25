Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 204,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

