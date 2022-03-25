Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will post $397.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.40 million and the highest is $405.30 million. Globant reported sales of $270.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.22.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $271.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a twelve month low of $192.59 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

