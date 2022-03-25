Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$10.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($10.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($13.60) to ($8.09). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($20.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($30.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($37.28) to ($24.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($15.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.28) to ($9.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($23.82) earnings per share.

NBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.34. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $56,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

