Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

