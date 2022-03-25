Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $102,083,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

