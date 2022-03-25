Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $530.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $511.18 million and the highest is $549.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $492.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 27,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

