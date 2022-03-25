Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 15.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.19.

About Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

