Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $46.91

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.91, but opened at $44.61. Zai Lab shares last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 4,166 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $41,406,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $5,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 177,639 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

