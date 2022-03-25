Zealium (NZL) Hits Market Cap of $15,809.90

Zealium (NZL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $15,809.90 and $90.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002404 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,826,574 coins and its circulating supply is 17,826,574 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

