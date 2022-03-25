ZelaaPayAE 1-Day Volume Tops $133,863.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $29,569.18 and approximately $133,863.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007578 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 178.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

