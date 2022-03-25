Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $119.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average is $109.02. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $155.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

