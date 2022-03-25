Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $2.83

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $2.63. Zhihu shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 42,881 shares trading hands.

ZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -3.37.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 110.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,986 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,722,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,750,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 609.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 969,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

