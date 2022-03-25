Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $598.14 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $598.14 million and approximately $45.67 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00310322 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004728 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $597.61 or 0.01347837 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003070 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,858,222,840 coins and its circulating supply is 12,566,755,687 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

