ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Tops $0.0176 on Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and $10,637.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.09 or 0.07070500 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,833.47 or 0.99806677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00043045 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.