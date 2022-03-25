Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,014,000 after acquiring an additional 566,434 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,571,000 after buying an additional 277,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average is $131.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

