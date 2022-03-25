Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.34

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.34 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 8,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.

Get Zoltav Resources alerts:

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoltav Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoltav Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.